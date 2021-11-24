‘I’m really pleased for him’: Paul Scholes raves about Man United star after Villarreal display

Paul Scholes picked out Jadon Sancho as his man of the match following the winger’s fine performance in Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday night.

Sancho was handed his 10th start of the season in all competitions by temporary Red Devils boss Micheal Carrick in Spain and the England winger produced a bright performance and helped to fire United into the last 16 of the competition.

After a goalless first half, Cristiano Ronaldo’s lobbed finish in the 78th minute put the Red Devils in front.

And Sancho made the victory secure with his first goal for the club in the 90th minute, when he smashed home a ferocious strike into the top corner.

It was one of Sancho’s most impressive performances for Manchester United since his transfer to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window – and former Red Devils midfielder Scholes is hoping to see more of the same from the talented 21-year-old in the coming weeks and months.

Scholes also felt that Sancho looked “fitter” on Tuesday than he has in other games for Manchester United this season.

“He looked fitter than he has done,” said Scholes on BT Sport on Tuesday night. “I was really pleased for him today. He’s a really young player who’s had a difficult start. I thought he was United’s best player tonight.”

He continued: “I think they need to use him more. Playing in this team is a little bit different because he doesn’t have a flying full-back like he did at Dortmund.

“He’s such a clever footballer. I’m really pleased for him, getting his goal as well. And I think he’s fitter, he looks half a stone slimmer. I hope he really kicks on from here.”

Former Red Devils defender Wes Brown also praised Sancho for a strong performance in Spain, claiming that the England international has got his “swagger” back.

“It will [give him confidence],” said Brown. “I think you’ve seen in the last couple of games that confidence more. Today, he kept running at players and he had that swagger that we often saw at Dortmund.

“He didn’t look to get the ball and turn back, he wanted to run at people and as a defender that’s a scary thing.”

Sancho will be hoping to make just his fifth Premier League start of the season when Manchester United head to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea FC on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils will start that game 12 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea FC, who have only conceded four times in the top flight this term.

