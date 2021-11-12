Steve McManaman tips Man United star to sign for Real Madrid

Steve McManaman is tipping Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United and sign for Real Madrid when his contract expires next summer.

The World Cup winning midfielder’s future at Old Trafford has been a relentless source of speculation over the last few months as the clock ticks down on his current deal at the club.

Pogba is yet to commit his future to the Red Devils and he is free to discuss a move to a foreign club from January onwards.

The 28-year-old has notched up seven assists in nine Premier League games so far this season but was sent off in the second half of Manchester United’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool FC last month.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Frenchman, but former Liverpool FC midfielder McManaman reckons that a move to Real Madrid would make sense for the former Juventus midfielder.

Writing in his column for horseracing.net, McManaman said: “I don’t mind Paul Pogba and there’ll be plenty of clubs who will want to take him once his contract at Manchester United ends in the summer. No problem at all.

“It’s an easy move for Real Madrid to take him. You’re getting him on a free so you’re really not taking much of a gamble.

“So you take into account what you have in the team -they’ve got Luka Modric who’s 36, Toni Kroos is into his thirties, Casemiro will be 30 in February. That’s what you’re looking at.

“Of course, you’ve got a number of players in and around the squad as well. I don’t think it would be a big issue to bring Pogba in.

“Is he playing well enough at the moment? No, of course not. That’s an easy thing to say. He was poor when he came on against Liverpool, against Atalanta he was really slow and got caught lots of times so his form hasn’t been good enough to walk into a Real Madrid team.

“But saying that, he has had levels of form in the past, at Juventus and for France. He may feel a change is better for him and the fact that he’s on a free, there’ll be plenty of clubs who will want to take him. No problem at all.

“I don’t know whether the current United team plays to his strengths but if he goes to Real Madrid, they might. And if he’s got [Kylian] Mbappe or Erling Haaland in front of him he could still be an absolute superstar there.”

Pogba has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United so far this season.

Speaking last month, Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said that there had not yet been a decision made by Pogba about his future.

Romano suggested that it will take a considerable amount of time for there to be any developments on the France international’s situation.

“Talking about Pogba, at the moment no answer on the contract,” said Romano in late October.

“My feeling as I said last time here is still the same – that it’s going to take long. It’s not going to be a few days or few weeks. He wants to see what is going to happen with Man United and the approach for the future.

“So it’s not going to be decided in a few days or weeks. It’s going to take [a long time].”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on 20 November when they travel to Watford.

