Rio Ferdinand believes that it is only a “matter of time” until Jadon Sancho begins to have a major impact at Manchester United.

The winger has found his first-team opportunities to be few and far between so far this season despite having been brought to the club in a big-money deal from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Given that Manchester United had held a keen interest in signing Sancho for some time before the move went through in July, it has come as something of a surprise that the 21-year-old has only started three of the club’s 11 Premier League games so far this season.

Sancho is yet to score or make an assist for the Red Devils and has only started six games in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

There have been some suggestions that the arrival at Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford could have hampered the opportunities for development for the likes of Sancho.

However, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand does not believe that’s the case and thinks that it won’t be long before Red Devils fans start to see the best of the winger.

“He can only look at that [the arrival of Ronaldo] as a plus point,” Ferdinand told The Daily Mail. “He can’t look at someone like Ronaldo being in your dressing room, being able to work alongside him [as a negative].

“He is, I reckon, the most decisive footballer we’ve ever seen. His natural habits around the training ground, copy his preparation. You have to be a sponge like that.

“For Jadon, Marcus [Rashford] and Mason [Greenwood], those three attacking players, they should be especially soaking this up. Even these first 11 goals [from Ronaldo] which they’ve seen, that would be enough [to teach them].

“There’s no doubting Jadon’s ability, no doubting his desire. That’s all there. But sometimes when you go to a football club you need all the other bits of the jigsaw to fit in. And at the moment they aren’t fitting in to their perfect places. I think that will come, I think that will be a matter of time.

“Patrice Evra and Nemanja Vidic are the examples that he needs to lean on and be shown.

“There are loads of players that came into United and didn’t [perform straight away]. Patrice and Nemanja are two great examples from my generation.”

Speaking earlier in the month, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville warned that Sancho could end up like Red Devils outcast Donny van de Beek if he’s not careful.

“I can’t help thinking about Van de Beek,” Neville told Sky Sports. “Who’s put their name on him? Who’s sponsoring that £40m that’s been spent on that kid who’s sat in the stands and not kicked a football now for 18 months? Sancho, if he’s not careful, is going to end up exactly the same.

“Sancho has played in some pretty appalling team performances. He’s come into a club that’s looked completely disjointed in terms of their football. He played in a far better team unit at Dortmund. He’s come in here thinking, ‘what the hell am I in here, what is this?’ There’s no organisation, there’s no structure, the defensive work rate is poor.

Sancho will be hoping to be involved when Manchester United take on Watford away from home in the Premier League on Sunday.

