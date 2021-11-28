Thomas Tuchel: What I really think about Man United right now

Thomas Tuchel believes that Manchester United cannot be underestimated or written off in the Premier League title race as his Chelsea FC side prepare to host the Red Devils on Sunday.

The south west London side are preparing to welcome the Red Devils to Stamford Bridge this weekend as the Blues look to continue their excellent start to the season under Tuchel.

Chelsea FC are currently top of the Premier League table, having won nine of their 12 games this season and having conceded just four goals so far in total.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are 12 points behind the Blues but know that they can reduce that gap to nine points with a victory in south west London this weekend.

The Red Devils are currently working under temporary boss Michael Carrick after the Red Devils parted company with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last weekend, with the former England midfielder leading his side to an impressive 2-0 win away to Villarreal in the Champions League in midweek.

Chelsea FC boss Tuchel believes that Manchester United cannot be discounted in the Premier League but says that his Blues side need no extra motivation ahead of Sunday’s crunch clash.

“I will never write anyone off,” Tuchel said of Manchester United. “Not in this league and not in this game, because it is a big club, first of all, but it is a very experienced and individually top-level group of players.

“So this is still the case and part of the performance from us is to not let them perform, because once we let them perform you can see within seconds and within minutes in every game the full potential and the talent of these players, which is on the highest level.”

He continued: “We only have one game with Michael Carrick in charge to focus on and to analyse. Of course we have some individual behaviour and some group behaviour that we think we can see as patterns and want to prepare our team for it.

“On the other side, it is always the best moment to play against Manchester United because we are up for the big challenges and we want to be out there to play on the highest level, to prove ourselves and to prove a point.

“We just came from a tough match and there’s the next one, this is where we are, where we love to be, and we get challenged on the highest level again on Sunday.”

Tuchel also hinted that Romelu Lukaku would feature against the Blues after having returned to training following an injury lay-off, although the Belgian is unlikely to start Sunday’s game.

Tuchel said of Lukaku: “If you ask the player, he will say he can start for sure! But there is a bit of a difference between being ready for training and ready for games, and also between being ready for games and for Premier League games.

“This is another step. We only have three changes so the possibility that he starts is not very high because we cannot be sure what happens in between matches. We have to find the balance between giving minutes but also being competitive for 90 minutes with the guys who play.”

