Manchester United are ready to cement their interest in AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that Manchester United sent scouts to watch the France international two weeks ago when AS Monaco were 2-1 winners against PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League.

The same article states that the Red Devils are planning to continue their scouting mission in the coming months ahead of a potential transfer bid for the promising Monaco midfielder.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions are ready to put together a tempting financial package provided their scouts endorse a move for the 21-year-old French midfielder.

Football Insider write in their report that Manchester United want to bolster their midfield in the January transfer window following a difficult start to the season.

The story adds that the Old Trafford outfit are also looking to find a long-term replacement for Pogba as the World Cup winner continues to run down his current deal at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are confident that Tchouameni would represent an upgrade on their current defensive midfield options of Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay, according to the article.

The report reveals that Tchouameni still has two-and-a-half years left to run on his current deal at AS Monaco so the Ligue 1 side are in a strong negotiating position.

Pogba and Tchouameni have already played together in the France team on a number of occasions, helping les Bleus to win the Nations League trophy earlier this season.

And the Manchester United midfielder has been impressed by his compatriot’s performances.

“Very, very good. He’s not a boy, he’s a man,” Pogba told RTL when asked about Tchouameni earlier this season, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“It’s a pleasure to play next to him. He brings a lot of energy. A lot of energy, extraordinary technical and physical quality.

“We wish him to play a lot more games and that I am always by his side.”

Tchouameni has scored three times and has made three assists in 50 games in Ligue 1 since breaking into the Monaco team.

