Manchester United remain confident about appointing Brendan Rodgers as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacement at Old Trafford, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Red Devils believe they can hire the former Liverpool FC manager to take over the reins of Manchester United thanks to a clause in his contract.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions are running out of patience with Solskjaer due to the Norwegian head coach’s failure to deliver a trophy since his appointment in 2019.

According to the same story, Rodgers has a clause in his contract that allows the Northern Irish head coach to speak to other clubs in the Champions League.

The Daily Star claims that the clause was inserted into the latest deal that the former Celtic and Liverpool FC boss signed with Leicester in December 2019.

The report states that Rodgers has the support of the Leicester board but the 48-year-old could be tempted by a new challenge.

Rodgers led Leicester to their first FA Cup title last season thanks to a 1-0 victory over Chelsea FC at Wembley.

The Northern Irishman won back-to-back Scottish Premier League titles as well as the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup during his stint at Celtic.

Rodgers led Swansea City into the Premier League for the first time in 2011 but he couldn’t end Liverpool FC’s wait to win the top-flight crown during his three-and-a-half seasons in charge at Anfield.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool FC winger Steve McManaman has warned Manchester United against replacing Solskjaer with Rodgers.

“I can’t see Brendan going there,” McManaman told HorseRacing.net. “I think he’s got the credentials, yes, but I think his history with Liverpool would be too much for everybody.

“I haven’t spoken to Zizou [Zidane] in a while but I don’t think he speaks English and I don’t know whether it’s a job that would appeal to him.

“He leads a lovely lifestyle in Madrid and uprooting and coming to Manchester would be a big ask for him and his family. I think managing in France, in Paris, or at Juventus would be more in tune to Zizou.”

