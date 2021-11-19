Manchester United are ready to rival FC Barcelona for the signing of RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo, according to a report in Spain.

Catalan media outlet El Nacional is reporting that FC Barcelona are in pole position to sign the 23-year-old from the Bundesliga side next summer.

The same article states that Olmo wants to return to FC Barcelona after his impressive performances for RB Leipzig in the German top flight over the past three seasons.

According to the same story, RB Leipzig are open to negotiating a deal to sell Olmo to FC Barcelona in order to cash in on the talented Spanish forward.

However, El Nacional write that Olmo is concerned about FC Barcelona’s reported interest in Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling as the Camp Nou outfit reportedly look to sign the England international.

The newspaper reveals that Manchester United are interested in Olmo – but the Red Devils are aware that the 23-year-old would prefer to move to FC Barcelona ahead of Old Trafford.

Olmo is holding out for a move to FC Barcelona but if the La Liga giants continue to explore the possibility of signing Sterling then the RB Leipzig forward will pursue a switch to Manchester United, the story says.

The RB Leipzig star is yet to score in the Bundesliga this season after four appearances without a goal or assist.

Olmo netted five times and created nine goals in 32 outings in the German top flight last term.

The Spain international was a youth player at FC Barcelona between 2007 and 2014 before Olmo moved to Dinamo Zagreb seven years ago at the age of 16.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip