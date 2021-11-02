FC Barcelona could look to raid Manchester United for Donny van de Beek in the January transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport is reporting that FC Barcelona have been admirers of the Netherlands international since he helped to inspire Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

The same article states that FC Barcelona were one of his suitors following his impressive performances in Europe along with Juventus before Manchester United ended up signing the Dutch midfielder.

According to the same story, Van de Beek is looking to find a resolution to his current situation at Manchester United after finding himself firmly out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since his transfer.

Sport go on to write that FC Barcelona have been keeping tabs on Van de Beek despite missing out on the signing of the 24-year-old almost two years ago.

Indeed, the report claims that the Netherlands international could look to move to FC Barcelona as soon as the January transfer window.

Van de Beek and his representative have a good relationship with FC Barcelona, which could help to facilitate a transfer to the Catalan side, according to the report.

The Manchester United midfielder has scored one goal and has made one assist in 20 appearances in the Premier League since his £40m move to Old Trafford from Ajax in 2020.

Van de Beek netted 41 times and made 34 goals in 175 games in all competitions at Ajax to attract interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs before his switch to the Premier League.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand revealed that he met Van de Beek in October and offered some words of advice to the midfielder.

“I saw him the other day,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel in early October.

“I said to him, ‘regardless of what happens, just work hard. These experiences are what build people, they build you as a a human being, a player and a character.’

“In time, he might look back and think ‘that made me stronger’. He may never see it now but he can use this to fuel him and to push him on in the next stage of his career when it comes.”

