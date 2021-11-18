Real Madrid are contemplating a potential offer for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek if the Netherlands international is available to sign in a cut-price deal, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Fichajes is reporting that Real Madrid won’t rule out a potential raid on Manchester United for the 24-year-old central midfielder in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Real Madrid are hoping to offer Van de Beek an escape route from Manchester United seeing as the Netherlands international has been out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to the same story, Van de Beek’s lack of first-team action has reduced the Dutch midfielder’s valuation since his move to Manchester United in a £40m deal from Ajax in 2020.

The report goes on to state that Real Madrid would be prepared to submit a low offer for the former Ajax playmaker in the hope that Manchester United would accept a loss on Van de Beek.

Fichajes go on to write that Real Madrid believe that Van de Beek could be a long-term replacement for Croatia international Luka Modric in Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Van de Beek has made just two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, including a brief cameo in a 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the derby earlier this month. He only started four times in the Premier League last season.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville urged Van de Beek to leave Manchester United in October following the club’s 4-2 loss to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

“Why’s Donny van de Beek not being given a chance?” Neville told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro.

“There’s something about that. He’s not been given a chance for 18 months so you’ve got to come to the conclusion that Ole didn’t sign him or he doesn’t fancy him.

“Neither is good for Donny van de Beek so I think he needs to go and play football somewhere [else].”

