Manchester United are one of four clubs who have turned down the chance to sign ex-Chelsea FC star Eden Hazard from Real Madrid, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Nacional, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that Real Madrid are looking to offload the Belgium international following his below-par performances in La Liga since his £89m move to Real Madrid from Chelsea FC in 2019.

The same article states that los Blancos have ended up paying £150m for the former Chelsea FC number 10 due to performance-based incentives to leave the Spanish giants with a big fee to recoup.

According to the same story, Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t consider Hazard to be a key part of his plans at Real Madrid to raise question marks about his future at La Liga giants.

El Nacional claim that Manchester United have joined Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Newcastle United in rejecting the opportunity to sign Hazard.

The Spanish media outlet claim that PSG rejected a cash-plus-Hazard offer for Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich weren’t interested in a cut-price deal.

Real Madrid are looking to secure a £50m transfer fee for the ex-Chelsea FC forward seeing as Hazard still has three years left to run on his current deal, according to the report.

Former Chelsea FC winger Damien Duff previously questioned whether Hazard will be able to rekindle his old form at Real Madrid in light of his persistent injury problems.

“You’d worry for him going forward,” Duff told Irish broadcaster RTE, as quoted by Pundit Arena, back in April.

“He’s 30, he relies on sharpness, being a quick dribbler. We all know after 30, it’s like that (points downwards, indicating players decline at that age).

“He’s never been a top pro and he’s never had the drive of Messi and Ronaldo. If he did, you’d probably be mentioning him with them two players.

“He turned up for his first pre-season at Real Madrid, [a] Galactico [for] €160m.

“So, you’d worry for him, because he’s had 11 injuries and to come back from 11 injuries. And he’s hardly played in two years. You need to have drive, you need to be a top pro. And I hate aiming it at a player, but it’s always been aimed at him anyway.”

Hazard has only scored five times for Real Madrid since his big-money move in 2019.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip