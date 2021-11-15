Manchester United are ready to sell Jesse Lingard for a mere £10m in January despite demanding £25m from West Ham a few months ago, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are looking to cash in on the England international in the upcoming transfer window to raise funds for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to invest in new playing staff.

Lingard has struggled to secure regular starting spot in Solskjaer’s team after making just eight appearances for Manchester United in the current campaign so far. Of those eight run-outs, he has only made one start in the League Cup.

According to the same story, Manchester United set an asking price of £25m for Lingard in the summer transfer window but West Ham were only willing to pay £18m so the deal fell through.

Now though, The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils have since changed their stance and the Old Trafford outfit are prepared to offload Lingard for a cut-price fee in the January transfer window.

The media outlet suggest that Hammers boss David Moyes could rekindle his interest in Lingard despite the midfielder netting the winner in a 2-1 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium earlier this season.

Manchester United are hoping to get Newcastle United involved in the race for Lingard’s signature in a bid to increase the playmaker’s price tag by generating competition for the 28-year-old’s services, according to the same report.

The Sun report concludes by claiming that Lingard is desperate to secure regular first-team football in order to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s England plans ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Lingard scored nine times and made four assists in 16 appearances for West Ham during his loan spell in the second half of the 2020-21 season.

The England man has only netted twice in five top-flight appearances in the current campaign after finding himself down the pecking order at Old Trafford under Solskjaer.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip