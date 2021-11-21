Manchester United could sell Jesse Lingard to West Ham United in a £10m deal in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are ready to part company with the England international to avoid losing Lingard for nothing at the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Lingard has rejected a contract offer from the 20-time English champions despite returning to Manchester United from his loan stint at West Ham in the summer.

According to the same story, the 28-year-old has already started to put plans in place to return to the English capital after his successful stint at West Ham earlier this year.

The Sun goes on to reveal that Manchester United were open to selling Lingard to West Ham in the summer but the Red Devils priced the England international out of a move to the London Stadium after setting an £18m price tag.

The media outlet write that Lingard will become a free agent in the summer unless Manchester United can convince the playmaker to have a change of heart and sign a new deal or the 28-year-old leaves in a cut-price deal in January.

Lingard has scored two goals in five Premier League games for Manchester United this season, including the winner in a 2-1 victory at West Ham in September.

The English midfielder impressed with a return of nine goals and four assists in just 16 games during his loan spell at West Ham under former Manchester United boss David Moyes last season.

Asked about Lingard’s situation, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that the midfielder remained part of his plans.

“In regards to contract situations and talks, I’ve not been in them very closely,” said Solskjaer. “For me, Jesse is still a big part of this squad and important and he gives quality to the group every day.

“Every player wants to play as much as possible, with Jesse [Lingard] and all my players. They’re working really hard, can’t fault the attitude when they’re called upon.

“Jesse [Lingard] has done well when he’s played for us and with the games coming up he’s going to play a part.”

