Manchester United are hoping to beat Chelsea FC to the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Sevilla are worried about the prospect of Manchester United submitting a January offer for the France international to improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defence.

The same article states the Spanish side are eager to retain the 22-year-old’s services considering that Sevilla are one point adrift of La Liga leaders Real Sociedad as FC Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to toil this term.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC failed with a £42.5m offer for Kounde in the 2021 summer transfer window as Sevilla managed to keep the France defender despite his apparent interest in a move to London.

AS claim that Sevilla are more concerned about Manchester United testing their resolve to keep Kounde in the January transfer window given that the Red Devils have conceded 17 times in 11 Premier League games this season.

The Spanish media outlet claim that Kounde could fit the bill for Solskjaer as the former Bordeaux man would provide cover and competition for summer signing Raphael Varane and captain Harry Maguire.

The report states that Chelsea FC could still rekindle their interest in Kounde seeing as Thomas Tuchel hasn’t made a marquee signing in the centre-half role, having relied upon veteran Thiago Silva, German defender Antonio Rudiger and Denmark international Andreas Christensen.

Kounde has played 900 minutes of La Liga football this season to help Sevilla challenge Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the top of the table.

The Spanish side signed Kounde – who was strongly linked with Chelsea FC over the summer – in a €25m deal from Bordeaux in 2019.

The defender made his senior debut for France in the summer and has featured five times for his country so far.

