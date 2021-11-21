Manchester United are still interested in signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid amid interest from AS Roma in Diogo Dalot, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that AS Roma are keeping tabs on Dalot as the Portugal international remains behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The same article states that Manchester United attempted to sign Trippier in the summer transfer window but the Red Devils were unable to strike a deal with Atletico.

According to the same story, Trippier even went as far as putting together plans to relocate his family from Madrid to Manchester.

The report states that the former Tottenham Hotspur defender would still be open to a move to Old Trafford after two-and-a-half seasons at Atletico under Diego Simeone.

The Manchester Evening News reveal that Manchester United are keen to sign Trippier to provide Wan-Bissaka with competition for a starting spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team.

Meanwhile, the media outlet also claim that AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho would like to sign Dalot to strengthen the Rome side’s defence after a mixed start to life under the Portuguese head coach.

The story states that AS Roma’s rivals AC Milan and German club Borussia Dortmund were interested in Dalot in the summer but AS Roma are the only club being linked with the Portugal international at the moment.

However, the article makes it clear that Manchester United would only be prepared to part company with Dalot if Trippier is Old Trafford-bound.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand questioned the club’s pursuit of Trippier in the summer.

“I don’t think they’d buy someone to come in and play [every week], I think whoever’s coming in there is going to be playing back-up,” Ferdinand told Metro back in June.

“They spent £50m on Wan-Bissaka, not to be a backup or number two. He [Trippier] wouldn’t be my choice if I’m honest, but I see the qualities he has.

“But Trippier definitely wouldn’t be my choice in terms of the profile of player that I’d be bringing in to play as a number two right-back.”

Ferdinand could be revising his stance after Wan-Bissaka notably struggled in Manchester United’s recent emphatic losses to Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

