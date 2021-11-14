Manchester United may face competition from Newcastle United for the signing of Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United have held a long-term interest in the England international.

The same article states that the Red Devils, however, were unprepared to meet Atletico’s asking price for the former Tottenham Hotspur defender in the summer transfer window.

According to the same report, Trippier, 31, is still eager to secure a switch to Manchester United next year despite a proposed move not materialising in the summer.

AS go on to state that Manchester United’s current stance on Trippier is unclear despite the former Spurs right-back being eager to move to the club that he supported as a boy.

The article reveals that Newcastle United are interested in Trippier and the cash-rich club would compete with Manchester United for the England man if he becomes available to sign.

Newcastle wouldn’t have any problems meeting Atletico’s price tag for Trippier and could capitalise on the La Liga winner’s desire to return to the Premier League, the story concludes.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s poor performances in the 2021-22 Premier League season, particularly in the emphatic losses to bitter rivals Liverpool FC and Manchester City, could prompt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to rekindle his interest in the Atletico man.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville slammed Wan-Bissaka’s display in Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City at Old Trafford in their final game before the international break.

“I have to say it’s a terrible piece of defending from Wan-Bissaka on this side, watch what he does, how can you leave Phil Foden to go and run towards Cancelo,” Neville told Sky Sports during his commentary of Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

“It’s absolute madness from the right-back. Once he does that Foden’s in.

“It was a replica of what United were doing against Liverpool, leaving their positions to go and press unrealistically.

“It’s absolute madness from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, leaving Phil Foden. He didn’t give Bailly a chance.”

Manchester United will travel to Watford in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

