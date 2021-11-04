Manchester United face competition from Newcastle United in the race to complete the signing of Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the two Premier League clubs are interested in the Croatia international as the 28-year-old runs down his current contract at the San Siro.

The same article states that Brozovic will be a free agent next summer and the Croatian can talk to Premier League clubs in January about a potential transfer.

According to the same story, Newcastle want Brozovic to help usher in a new era at St James’ Park after their £300m Saudi takeover was completed last month.

The Sun write that the Magpies aren’t afraid to pay big wages, with their new financial backers prepared to dig deep to transform Newcastle into a top club.

The report says that Newcastle have already made contact with Brozovic’s representatives about a potential free transfer to St James’ Park next summer.

Brozovic is open to a transfer next summer but the Croatia international’s ideal scenario would be committing to a new long-term deal at the defending Serie A champions, according to the report.

The Sun claim that Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping a close eye on Brozovic’s situation as the experienced midfielder looks to secure a contract worth £5m a year.

Manchester United may be looking for a new midfielder next year as the speculation about Paul Pogba’s future at the club continues to rumble on, with the Frenchman’s current contract set to expire at the end of this season.

Brozovic, who began his career at Croatian side Hrvatski Dragovoljac, has made one assist in 11 appearances in Serie A this season.

The Croatia international has netted 24 times in 256 games in all competitions over the past eight seasons at Inter Milan.

