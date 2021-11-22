Man United ready to sign 24-year-old FC Barcelona striker on free transfer – report

Manchester United are ready to sign Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer from FC Barcelona, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Manchester United are ready to firm up their interest in the France international.

The same article states that Dembele is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 La Liga season, with the 24-year-old having less than six months left to run on his current deal.

According to the same story, the former Borussia Dortmund forward can start to negotiate with other clubs from 1 January about a potential free transfer in the summer.

Mundo Deportivo reveal that Manchester United are hoping to convince Dembele to snub any last-ditch attempts by FC Barcelona to get the forward to commit to a new deal in favour of a switch to Old Trafford.

The Spanish media outlet write that the Red Devils believe they can convince Dembele to pick Manchester United as the next destination in his fledgling career.

Dembele has previously shown an interest in a move to Manchester United but the Catalan side stood in his way when the Red Devils attempted to sign Dembele in October 2020, according to the report.

The article reveals that FC Barcelona hope new manager Xavi can convince Dembele to reject interest from Manchester United and ink a new deal at Camp Nou.

Dembele has only made one La Liga appearance for FC Barcelona this season after he scored three times in six top-flight games last term.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are back in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they travel to Spain to take on Villarreal.

