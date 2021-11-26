Fabrizio Romano reveals Zinedine Zidane’s stance on Man United job

Zinedine Zidane won’t be taking over the reins of Manchester United as things stand, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils parted company with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday after Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-1 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Saturday.

Manchester United have been regularly linked with a number of top coaches over the past couple of months since Solskjaer’s side started to struggle in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

Zidane had been one of the names persistently touted as a potential replacement for Solskjaer considering that the World Cup winner is currently unemployed.

The 49-year-old has enjoyed two successful stints at Real Madrid, winning two La Liga titles and the Champions League four times during a combined four-and-a-half years at The Bernabeu.

But Romano has revealed that Zidane isn’t interested in the vacant Manchester United managerial position despite the possibility of linking up with former Madrid players Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane at Old Trafford.

“At the moment, his intention is still the same since day one,” Romano told the Here We Go Podcast on Tuesday.

“Zinedine Zidane is not planning to go to England during the season. From Zinedine Zidane’s side, he’s not excited about the idea of working in England and not during the season.

“Manchester United know this is the intention of Zinedine Zidane. To appoint this kind of manager, they need something crazy like Tottenham did with Conte – an important contract, a lot of power, a project but it’s not enough to convince him or change his mind.”

Zidane had a 70 per cent win rate during his first two-and-a-half years in charge of Real Madrid before he won 69 of his 114 games during his second stint as manager at los Blancos.

Manchester United were linked with Mauricio Pochettino before Solskjaer was appointed as permanent manager in March 2019.

The former Spurs boss is currently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, who lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Romano confirmed that Pochettino is Manchester United’s preferred choice to take over at Old Trafford.

“I’d keep an eye on two names,” Romano added.

“One is Brendan Rodgers. He’s been on the list for Manchester United. Let’s see what’s going to happen. Rodgers has always been super respectful to Leicester so let’s see if Manchester United will go big for him.

“The main name is Pochettino. He’s the most appreciated. Manchester United are really keen on Pochettino. [But] at the moment, it’s not so easy to convince PSG.”

