Mark Lawrenson predicts the winner of Man United v Man City

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Manchester City will secure a 2-1 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

The Red Devils twice fought back to earn a 2-2 draw with Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday night thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s impressive performance in Italy.

Manchester City, meanwhile, were 4-1 winners against Club Brugge on Wednesday night to put Pep Guardiola’s men in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage.

The 20-time English champions were 3-0 winners at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend as they bounced back from a damaging 5-0 loss to Liverpool FC at Old Trafford last month.

Manchester United have already lost three times in 10 games in the Premier League this season to cast doubt on their ability to challenge for the top-flight crown.

The Citizens have beaten Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge this season, while Guardiola’s side also secured a credible point in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool FC at Anfield in early October.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to edge to a narrow 2-1 win against Manchester United in the derby clash at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

“United’s win over Tottenham last weekend was a good result but if you actually watched the game, Spurs were absolutely hopeless,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport. “Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Atalanta was a better gauge of where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are at as a team.

“It was United’s ‘big three’, as I call them, of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes, who did for Tottenham and scored in the Champions League too, but they shipped some bad goals in Italy and I can’t see them keeping City quiet.”

Ronaldo scored a late equaliser to salvage a point for Manchester United in the 2-2 draw with Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho came off the bench late on and the duo received praise from Solskjaer for their cameo performances in Italy.

“I thought the qualities they have could make an impact,” Solskjaer told Man United’s website.

“Jadon was sharp. We wanted a little bit more width on the side, because we put Edinson on. Bruno played well and you want him out there, but I felt we needed a little bit more width to get the crosses in for Edinson or Cristiano.

“Donny provided the run for the last goal and he keeps working.

“He’s got qualities in there to unlock close defences and he almost scored as well. I thought all of those who came on did well.”

Manchester United haven’t lost to Manchester City in their last four meetings, with an impressive three victories under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester City have won seven times at Old Trafford, which is the joint-most in Premier League history alongside Liverpool FC.

The Red Devils have already lost seven times in Old Trafford this year.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip