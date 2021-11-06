Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Man City

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a 3-1 win against Manchester United at The Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side will make the short trip to Old Trafford hoping to return to winning ways in the Premier League following a shock 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace last weekend.

Manchester City bounced back with a 4-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday night but the Citizens won’t want to lose any more ground on Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC.

Manchester United responded to their 5-0 loss to Liverpool FC last month with a 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English capital last weekend.

The Red Devils have already lost three times in the Premier League this term to heap pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his third full season in charge of the Old Trafford outfit.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a 3-1 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

“All credit to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for making changes to his team and getting a vital win against Spurs last week,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The pressure is still on him, but that will have helped to ease it. I was glad to see Cavani get the nod up top, his movement remains world-class and I think he can still make a huge difference.

“I’m sure Pep will chalk up the loss against Palace as one of those days. City have been looking fantastic in recent weeks, so it was a real surprise. They’ll look to bounce back in style here though.

“I can’t see City losing two league games in a row. The pressure remains firmly on, and I’d expect City to keep the ball and play through United, as Liverpool did a couple of weeks ago. I’m predicting a 3-1 City win.”

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last four games against Manchester City after three victories and one stalemate.

The Citizens are looking to set a new record for the most Premier League victories at Old Trafford after Liverpool FC won for the seventh time last month.

Manchester United haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last 13 games following a difficult run of results for the 20-time English champions.

Solskjaer underlined his desire to restore Manchester United as the city’s top club in his pre-match media conference on Friday ahead of the derby.

“With Man United, we are always going to come back,” Solskjaer said.

“We are always going to think we are the number one club in Manchester, and that also probably means in the world, too.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip