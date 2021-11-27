Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Southampton

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to seal a straightforward 3-0 home win over Southampton on Saturday.

The Reds head into the game looking to build on their impressive 4-0 victory over Arsenal at Anfield last time out as Jurgen Klopp’s men kept themselves to within four points of Premier League leaders Chelsea FC.

Liverpool FC continued their 100 per cent record in the Champions League group stage this season on Wednesday night when they claimed a 2-0 home win over FC Porto.

The Merseyside outfit have been in impressive form this season and the Reds are the only team to have scored in all 12 of their Premier League games so far this term. They have also scored the most goals of any team in the league.

Southampton’s recent away record does not make for good reading for Saints fans, with the south coast club having lost 13 of their 17 Premier League away games in 2021 so far.

The Saints are 13th in the table and have won three of their last five games in the top flight.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Owen believes that Liverpool FC will have too much for the Saints and he is backing Klopp’s side to claim a straightforward victory in front of their home fans.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Liverpool brushed aside Porto at Anfield in midweek, and back on home soil, you’d expect nothing less than three points.

“Southampton have been in decent enough form, but their defeat to Norwich last week will have been hugely disappointing.

“This will be a challenge on another level, and with Sadio Mane starting to fire, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him notch against his former side in a comfortable victory.”

After Saturday’s clash, Liverpool FC will begin their preparations for their home derby showdown with Everton at Anfield on Wednesday night.

