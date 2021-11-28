Paul Merson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United

Paul Merson is backing Chelsea FC to claim to a comfortable 3-0 win against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will be looking to at least maintain their three-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table to continue their march towards the title under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea FC produced a dominant performance in a 3-0 win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last weekend thanks to goals from Antonio Rudiger, N’Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic.

The Premier League leaders will face a potentially tricky opponent in the shape of Manchester United, who sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last weekend.

With Michael Carrick in temporary charge, Manchester United started the post-Solskjaer era with a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League in midweek to build some momentum.

As things stand, Chelsea FC are 12 points ahead of Manchester United after 12 games in the Premier League.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson reckons Chelsea FC will make light work of Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

“I can’t see anything but a Chelsea win here,” Merson told Sportskeeda, as quoted by Metro.

“They’ll squeeze and dominate the game, and they’ll probably have about 70 per cent of the ball.”

Chelsea FC played out a goalless draw with Manchester United in their most recent meeting in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge in February.

In fact, these two clubs have played out goalless stalemates in their last two top-flight fixtures.

Manchester United were the last team to claim three points in this fixture – when the Red Devils secured a 2-0 win over Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge back in February 2020.

Pulisic has enjoyed a return to form in recent weeks since his comeback from an injury problem, scoring against Leicester and impressing in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win over Juventus on Tuesday night.

But the American warned his Blues team-mates to expect a difficult game against Manchester United.

“I think it will be a tough game regardless,” Pulisic told Chelsea FC’s website.

“Obviously they’ve been in a tough situation but regardless of who their coach is we know what ability they have and what a strong team they are. So it’s going to be a tough match no matter what and we’re looking forward to it.”

