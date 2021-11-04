Cesc Fabregas reacts to Antonio Conte’s appointment at Tottenham

Former Arsenal and Chelsea FC midfielder Cesc Fabregas has praised Tottenham Hotspur for appointing Antonio Conte as their new manager.

Spurs axed Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday morning after Tottenham lost 3-0 to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The north London side have wasted no time in appointing a successor after Spurs confirmed the ex-Chelsea FC boss would be taking over the reins at Tottenham.

Conte has put pen to paper on an 18-month deal with Tottenham, although there is an option to extend his contract if all parties are happy with the partnership.

The former Juventus defender led Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 years last term before Conte parted company with the San Siro outfit in the summer.

Conte had an immediate impact at Chelsea FC when he took over the reins of the south west London side in 2016, guiding the Blues to the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

Fabregas was part of Conte’s side that won the Premier League title before the former Italy head coach masterminded Chelsea FC’s victory over Manchester United in the FA Cup final in 2018.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea FC captain took to Twitter to react to Conte’s appointment at Tottenham.

Fabregas wrote on Twitter: “I hate to say it but what an appointment by Spurs.”

Conte won three successive Serie A titles as well as back-to-back Italian Super Cups with Juventus before he stood down as the Turin side’s manager in July 2014.

Speaking after his appointment at Spurs, Conte said: “I can’t wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach.

“Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn’t yet the right time to return to coaching.

“But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark. Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction.”

The new Spurs manager had a 65 per cent win percentage during his two-year stint with Chelsea FC before he was replaced by compatriot Maurizio Sarri in July 2018.

Conte will start his Spurs reign with a home clash against Vitesse Arnhem in the Uefa Conference League on Thursday night.

