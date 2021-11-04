Gary Lineker delivers verdict on Tottenham’s new manager Antonio Conte

Gary Lineker has hailed Antonio Conte as one of the few “elite coaches” in world football after Tottenham Hotspur appointed the Italian as their new manager.

Spurs parted company with Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday despite only having appointed the former Wolves manager as the north London side’s new head coach in the summer.

Tottenham opted for a change in management after Spurs suffered an emphatic 3-0 loss to out-of-form Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Conte guided Inter Milan to the Serie A title last season to add to the three Italian top-flight crowns that he won with Juventus between 2012 and 2014.

The former Italy head coach has already proven himself in England by winning the Premier League title in his first season in charge of Chelsea FC in 2016-17 before lifting the FA Cup trophy 12 months later.

Ex-Tottenham striker Lineker issued his backing for Conte’s appointment, hailing the new Spurs manager as a proven managerial talent.

Replying to Tottenham’s Twitter account after Spurs confirmed Conte as their new manager, Lineker wrote on the social media website:

“This is a very very good appointment. One of the few absolutely proven elite coaches in world football.”

Conte was a decorated Italy international during his playing career, winning five Serie A titles, the Champions League, the Uefa Cup, the Coppa Italia and several other Uefa trophies during a 12-year stint at Juventus.

The new Spurs boss started his managerial career with Arezzo and Bari before completing one-season stints at Atalanta and Siena.

Conte established himself as a talented manager when he led Juventus to three successive Serie A titles.

He became the new Chelsea manager in July 2016 after spending two years as the head coach of the Italian national team.

Conte won the Serie A title with Inter last term after the San Siro side had lost to Sevilla in the Europa League final in the previous season.

