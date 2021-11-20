Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Tottenham v Leeds United

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Harry Kane to help fire Tottenham Hotspur to a 3-1 home win over Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Lilywhites are preparing for their first Premier League home game under new manager Antonio Conte as they look to turn around their stuttering form in the English top flight.

Tottenham were held to a goalless draw by Everton before the international break in Conte’s first Premier League game in charge and they will now be looking to kick-start their season in front of their home fans this weekend as the hectic festive fixture schedule looms large.

Spurs are preparing to welcome a Leeds United side who have won two of their last five games in the top flight to leave them five points behind the London side heading into this game.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United striker Berbatov feels that the home side will have too much for the Whites and he is tipping Conte’s men to claim a 3-1 victory.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Harry Kane is coming into this one in great form for England.

“I want to see a bit more of Antonio Conte and how he wants to play. He will still be putting his stamp on things and the international break will have helped him prepare and get his team ready for this one.”

Speaking in the lead-up to Sunday’s game, Spurs boss Conte revealed his happiness about the way his players have been responding to his training and preparation methods so far.

“We’ve tried to exploit this period, to work with the players who we had with us,” said Conte ahead of Spurs’ training session on Friday. “We worked well. I’m happy. I’m happy with the attitude, the commitment, the character that the players showed me.

“I think we are working well, for sure. We are at the start of our work together and it’s important, step by step, that the players improve. If every single player is going to improve, the team will improve.”

