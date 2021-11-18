Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Leeds United

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to win their first Premier League game under new boss Antonio Conte with a 2-0 victory at home to Leeds United on Sunday.

The Lilywhites were held to a goalless draw by Everton last time out in Conte’s first top-flight game in charge following his appointment as Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor earlier this month.

Conte has been brought in to help steer Spurs back up the Premier League table after a poor start to the season left them ninth in the table and six points adrift of the top four.

Spurs are now preparing to welcome Leeds United to their north London stadium as they aim to seal their first win in three outings in the Premier League.

Leeds United are currently down in 15th place in the table after having taken 11 points from their opening 11 games in the top flight this season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have won two of their last five games in the Premier League heading into their trip to north London on Sunday afternoon.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen believes that Tottenham will have a clear edge over the Whites on Sunday and he is backing Conte’s men to claim the three points in front of their home fans.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “The international break came at just the right time for Spurs and has allowed Conte a couple of weeks to find his feet and work on the training ground.

“He’s a fantastic coach but he’ll need time to get his ideas across. Remarkably, Spurs have had the fewest shots in the league although I’m sure that will change.

“Leeds are unbeaten in three but need to convert some of these draws into wins. They’ve got just one clean sheet in the league, no one has less.

“I can’t see this being a good away trip for Leeds. I think Conte will look to kick-start his Spurs tenure here and his players will be really up for this. 2-0 Spurs.”

Tottenham are in Europa Conference League action on Thursday night next week when they take on NS Mura, before they travel to Burnley in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip