Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Leeds United

Paul Merson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to pick up their first Premier League win under new boss Antonio Conte with a 2-0 victory at home to Leeds United on Sunday.

Spurs head into the game after having been held to a goalless draw by Everton in Conte’s first top-flight game in charge of the north London side since his appointment as Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor.

The Italian head coach will take charge of his first home Premier League game on Sunday as the north Londoners welcome the Whites to their ground in search of the three points.

Tottenham are without a win in their last three Premier League games and will be eager to start finding some form ahead of the hectic festive period in the top flight.

Leeds United, meanwhile, are 15th in the Premier League table after having won two and drawn two of their last five outings in the top flight.

Tottenham have won their last four home Premier League games against Leeds United. The Whites have not won away to Tottenham in the top flight since a 2-1 victory back in February 2001.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Merson feels that Conte’s side will have too much for the visitors on Saturday and he is backing the Lilywhites to claim a 2-0 win to seal the three points.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “I’d be really shocked if Harry Kane doesn’t score in this game.

“The international break was really good for him – it doesn’t get any better than seven goals from two games. It could turn out to be the kick-start he needs to get his scoring boots on in the Premier League and the way Leeds United play could also work in his favor.

“I’m going for a 2-0 Tottenham win in Antonio Conte’s first home game in charge of the club, with Kane continuing his fine form by scoring both goals.”

Tottenham are back in Europa Conference League action on Thursday night when they take on Mura away from home.

