Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Watford v Chelsea FC

Paul Merson is backing Chelsea FC to claim a 3-1 victory away to Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The south west London side head into the game aiming to get back to winning ways in the top flight after their 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Jorginho slotted home a penalty to cancel out Jadon Sancho’s opener at Stamford Bridge as the Blues battled back to earn a point against the Red Devils in front of their home fans.

That result allowed Manchester City to cut the gap at the top of the table down to just one point heading into this midweek set of fixtures in the top flight.

Chelsea FC will now make the short trip to Vicarage Road to take on a Watford side who are perilously close to the relegation zone after having lost three of their last four games in the Premier League.

Former Arsenal star Merson reckons that this could be something of a “dangerous” game for Chelsea FC but he is ultimately backing Thomas Tuchel’s men to claim the three points.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “This is a dangerous game for Chelsea.

“Claudio Ranieri is not under much pressure at Watford. He knows the Premier League and with the way Watford play, Chelsea’s defense will be tested. Ranieri will open games up in the Premier League this season and you won’t see many draws with Watford’s brand of football.

“Chelsea dominated over the weekend, but Manchester United sat deep and didn’t give them any space. Timo Werner didn’t really look like scoring, and I think Kai Havertz’s intelligence could play a big part against Watford.

“Mason Mount was also a huge miss against Manchester United – he should be playing this game. It’s only a matter of time before Chelsea go back to steamrolling opponents, and I’d back them to win this match.”

Chelsea FC have a good record against Watford, having won 21 times, drawing six and losing 10. The two sides last met in the Premier League back in July 2020, when Chelsea FC claimed a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

The south west London side will take on West Ham United away from home in the following Premier League game on Saturday lunchtime.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip