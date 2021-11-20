Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Watford v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 win against Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will be looking to restore some pride with an emphatic win against Premier League strugglers Watford at Vicarage Road this weekend after a 2-0 loss to Manchester City in their last game before the international break.

Manchester United have lost four of their last six games in the top flight to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in sixth place in the Premier League and nine points behind leaders Chelsea FC.

The 20-time English champions have only beaten Tottenham Hotspur since their 2-1 win at West Ham in September following losses to Leicester City, Liverpool FC and Manchester City in three of their last four games.

Claudio Ranieri has endured a mixed start to his Watford reign after he began with a 5-0 defeat by Liverpool FC followed by a 5-2 win over Everton.

Watford have lost back-to-back Premier League games since their impressive win at Goodison Park to leave Ranieri’s side in 17th place in the English top flight.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 win over Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

“The international break was the first time in weeks I didn’t hear on a daily basis about how close Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is to being sacked,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“If United drop any points here, the heat would be right back on Solskjaer – but I don’t see that happening.

“Watford have lost both their home games under Claudio Ranieri so far, and I think this will be defeat number three.”

Manchester United have won 12 of their 14 games against Watford in the Premier League era, scoring 31 times and conceding 14 times.

The Red Devils were 1-0 winners against Watford in their most recent meeting in the FA Cup in January, when Scott McTominay scored a fifth-minute winner.

Watford secured a 2-0 victory over Manchester United in their last Premier League meeting at Vicarage Road thanks to goals from Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney.

