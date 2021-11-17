Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Watford v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to bounce back and claim an important 2-0 win away to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has found himself under intense pressure at Old Trafford in recent weeks following Manchester United’s stuttering form in the top flight.

Manchester United have won only one of their last five games in the Premier League to leave them outside of the top four heading towards the hectic festive schedule in the Premier League.

The Red Devils lost 5-0 to Liverpool FC at Old Trafford before a 2-0 home defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League just before the international break.

Watford, meanwhile, are 17th in the table and have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League, the other four results being defeats.

Solskjaer will be well aware of the importance of Manchester United bouncing back to winning ways when they travel to face Watford on Saturday afternoon.

And former Manchester United and England star Owen is expecting to see the Red Devils claim a comfortable victory over Claudio Ranieri’s men this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Watford have scored in just one of their four games under Ranieri and that 5-2 win against Everton is looking more and more like an anomaly.

“They are firmly in a tough run of fixtures, and I don’t see things getting any better.

“I thought Man United were disappointing against City in the derby. There was no desire, no drive in the team and it was all so easy for City. United were far too cagey and looked way behind their rivals.

“This is an ideal game for them though. Watford are in poor form and are struggling to score. I can see a comfortable 2-0 United win.”

Manchester United will start the weekend in sixth place in the Premier League table and nine points behind leaders Chelsea FC. They are also five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool FC.

The Red Devils will be back in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they travel to take on Villarreal in the group stage.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip