Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Watford v Man United

Paul Merson is backing Manchester United to return to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3-1 win away to Watford on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has found himself under intense pressure at Old Trafford in recent weeks following his side’s stuttering form, with the Red Devils having won just one of their last five games to find themselves outside of the top four.

Manchester United start the weekend in sixth place in the table and nine points behind leaders Chelsea FC as they prepare to travel to Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Solskjaer is under pressure to deliver the three points as he looks to steer his side back up the Premier League table heading into the hectic festive period.

Recent history certainly favours Manchester United heading into this game – Watford have lost 12 of their 14 Premier League games against the Red Devils, winning just twice.

Watford are just above the relegation zone, with Claudio Ranieri’s men 17th in the table after having won just three games all season.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson only sees this game going one way, and he is tipping Manchester United to claim the three points.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “This is a perfect game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get his side back to winning ways, so you have to go for a Manchester United win here. It’s a nice, winnable fixture for them, but it has to be said that it just prolongs the inevitable.

“Manchester United had two shocking results in the Premier League against Liverpool and Manchester City, but they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the middle.

“Now, they’ll beat Watford this weekend and it’ll just cover over the cracks, but in the long run, they’re going nowhere. Absolutely nowhere.

“They will beat Watford and move on, but will they beat Villarreal? I don’t think so. Even a draw guarantees them qualification, but they aren’t going to win the UEFA Champions League, are they?

“I think Manchester United will win here and rather comfortably. That said, I predict it to be a harder game than what was the case against Tottenham Hotspur, believe it or not.

“Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani have done well together up front and could once again be chosen to lead the line by Solskjaer.”

Manchester United will be back in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they travel to Spain to take on Villarreal in the group stage.

