Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for West Ham v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to beat West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Reds secured their place in the Champions League knockout stage on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane in a 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

Liverpool FC are the only team in the Premier League who are still to lose a game in the 2021-22 season despite being pushed all the way in a 2-2 draw with Brighton last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will start the Premier League weekend in second place and three points behind current leaders Chelsea FC after 10 rounds of fixtures.

West Ham have made an impressive start to the 2021-22 campaign partly thanks to Michail Antonio’s prolific form after a return of six goals.

The Hammers are in fourth position and a mere two points behind Liverpool FC as David Moyes looks to guide West Ham to an unprecedented Champions League spot in his second full season in charge.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson reckons Liverpool FC will find a way to secure three points against the Hammers at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“I have got a bit of a thing going with West Ham fans now where I always tip them to lose or draw, and then they win – so all those Hammers will be happy to see what I am going for here,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“There will be a great atmosphere at London Stadium because West Ham are doing so well and one of the big teams are in town.

“I think Liverpool will ruin the party, though. Jurgen Klopp’s side were very impressive against Atletico Madrid in midweek and, in terms of keeping the Hammers out, van Dijk and Joel Matip will have the answers Klopp needs against Michail Antonio.”

Liverpool FC were 3-1 winners against West Ham in January earlier this year thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Reds have won five of their last six games against the east London side.

Trent Alexander-Arnold created both of Liverpool FC’s goals in a 2-0 win over Atletico on Wednesday night as he hits top form like his colleague Salah ahead of Sunday’s trip to the English capital.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about the defender’s display, Klopp is quoted as saying by the club’s website:

“He’s a good player obviously and he has a pretty impressive right foot and his awareness is outstanding.

“When he’s on top of his game, he’s outstanding, that’s how it is. But how we set up the first goal with the triangle with Hendo, Mo on that side, in the end Trent has all of the space and time in the world to put the cross in.

“Second goal, obviously Sadio with his incredible skill set, just physically so strong, technically so good, getting rid of the defender, passing the ball to Hendo, Hendo outside and then getting through the gap, so that’s good football.

“And in the end, Trent can cross as good as he wants, if there’s no receiver in the middle then they don’t look that good, so it’s a nice mix.”

