Michael Owen reveals his prediction for West Ham v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to beat West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The 2020 Premier League champions secured their place in the Champions League knockout stage on Wednesday night thanks to a 2-0 victory over 10-man Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

Liverpool FC have made an impressive start to the 2021-22 campaign – Jurgen Klopp’s side remain unbeaten in all competitions to build momentum despite signing just one new player in the summer transfer window.

The Reds were held to a surprise 2-2 draw with Brighton at Anfield last weekend after Liverpool FC uncharacteristically squandered a 2-0 first-half lead.

Liverpool FC started the Premier League weekend three points ahead of West Ham as David Moyes looks to lead the Hammers to an unprecedented top-four challenge.

Only Brentford and Manchester United have beaten West Ham in the Premier League this season.

Notably, both of those defeats came at the London Stadium to suggest West Ham are susceptible in front of their home supporters.

Former Reds striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to win 2-1 at West Ham in their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

“West Ham continue to get better and better,” Owen told BetVictor.

“There are not many midfielders playing better than Declan Rice in the League this season. He seems to get better each time I watch him and he’s inspiring his side at the minute.

“After a disappointing draw against Brighton, the Reds were superb against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Trent Alexander-Arnold was at his brilliant best with those two assists and the first was outstanding.

“A very hard game to call. However, I really like the way Liverpool are playing at the minute and think they can leave London with a win. I’m going for 2-1 Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in their last 10 games in the West Ham, including a 3-1 victory at the London Stadium earlier this year.

The Hammers haven’t beaten Liverpool FC since a 2-0 victory over West Ham at Upton Park in January 2016 when Klopp was just months in his reign.

Liverpool FC will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 26 games in all competitions when the Reds make the trip to West Ham.

Klopp warned his Liverpool FC players that West Ham are the “full package” after the meteoric rise under former Everton boss David Moyes.

“Honestly, it is really good what West Ham are doing and I think everyone who watches them sees that,” Klopp told his pre-match media conference on Friday.

“That’s a high-energy team, a counter-pressing team, they have counter-attacking but playing as well. There were always moments in the past when you played West Ham they defended deep and we had to be really aware of set-pieces and counter-attacks.

“Now, it’s a full package, an absolute full package and they are rightly so really high in the table and are top of the table in their Europa League group as well.”

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip