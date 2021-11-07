Paul Merson reveals his prediction for West Ham v Liverpool FC

Paul Merson is backing Liverpool FC to move back into second place in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory at West Ham United on Sunday.

The Reds head into the game looking to respond to the disappointment of their 2-2 draw with Brighton at Anfield in their most recent Premier League game last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are the only unbeaten team remaining in the Premier League and they are preparing to take on a high-flying West Ham United side who have only lost two games all season.

Despite their position in the table, recent history does not favour the Hammers heading into this game – they are winless in their last 10 Premier League games against the Reds.

Chelsea FC currently sit four points ahead of Liverpool FC in the top-flight table after the Blues were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

That result means that a win for Liverpool FC on Sunday would move them into second and leave them just a point behind leaders Chelsea FC heading into the international break.

And former Arsenal star Merson is convinced that the Reds have what it takes to claim all three points with a comfortable victory in east London.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “This is a must-win for Liverpool. They have Arsenal to play against after this, and they cannot afford to lose against West Ham.

“Liverpool have already topped their Champions League group and they’re going along nicely at the moment. If Liverpool are on song this weekend, I don’t see how West Ham can stop them.

“West Ham have been excellent in the Premier League this season and could have a go on Sunday. I think Liverpool have too much for West Ham at the moment and I think Jurgen Klopp should be able to pick up another victory here.”

Speaking in the lead-up to Sunday’s game, Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota underlined the importance of the Reds signing off for the forthcoming international break with a positive result.

Asked if it’s important to sign off with a win or a good result, Jota said: “Yes, I think so because after that you need to wait a little to have another game, so you’re better doing the things right because when you lose or draw a game, you always want another one to get back to a victory.

“When it happens and it’s the last game before a break, you don’t have that chance so you’re better to wrap it up with a victory.”

