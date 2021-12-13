Martin Keown makes Arsenal prediction about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Martin Keown is expecting to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stripped of the Arsenal captaincy after he was left out of the squad for the victory over Southampton due to disciplinary reasons.

The Gabon international was left out of the Gunners side completely as Mikel Arteta’s men claimed a 3-0 victory over the Saints at The Emirates on Saturday.

Arteta revealed that Aubameyang was left out because of a “disciplinary breach” and reports have claimed that the 32-year-old was omitted because he returned late from a trip abroad last week.

Aubameyang’s omission came after he was only a late substitute during the 2-1 defeat by Everton in the Premier League last week.

Now, former Arsenal defender Keown believes that Arteta is likely to have to act and remove the captaincy from Aubameyang.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Keown said: “The captaincy is in question now.

“You can’t keep being late or disappearing on trips abroad and not coming back on time.

“Your teams needs you and he’s not there when they need him the most. I’d expect that [the captaincy] to change now.”

Aubameyang has scored four goals in 14 Premier League games this season but he has not netted since the 3-1 win over Aston Villa back in October.

Meanwhile, Gunners boss Arteta praised Martin Odegaard following his recent fine form for Arsenal. The Norway international scored his third goal in three games on Saturday when he headed in Arsenal’s second against the Saints, with the 22-year-old having netted four times in 14 Premier League games this term.

“He should have scored a hat-trick against Everton,” said Arteta after Saturday’s game when asked about Odegaard. “He’s making it into the box much more and now he understands why we encourage him to do that.

“Because then he is a match winner – that’s the difference between a very good player and a match winner – and we need more of those players on the pitch, to win more of our games.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night with a crunch showdown against top-four rivals West Ham United at The Emirates.

