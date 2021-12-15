Gary Lineker, Piers Morgan react to Arsenal’s 2-0 win over West Ham

Gary Lineker took to social media to suggest that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could find it difficult to win back his place in the Arsenal team after the Gunners were 2-0 winnners over West Ham United on Wednesday night.

The north London side sealed a comfortable win over their top-four rivals, with the Hammers having been reduced to 10 men in the second half.

After a goalless first half in which Kieran Tierney had the best chance when his shot from distance was tipped onto the crossbar by Lukasz Fabianski, the in-form Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring with a fine finish in the 48th minute after being put through on goal by Alexandre Lacazette.

Captain Lacazette then had the chance to put the Gunners 2-0 up in the 69th minute but his penalty was saved by Fabianski after Vladimir Coufal was sent off for a second bookable offence when he conceded the spot-kick by bringing down the Frenchman.

However, substitute Emile Smith Rowe put the result beyond dought when he fired home a low shot into the bottom corner in the 87th minute after being found by Bukayo Saka.

Aubameyang missed the game after he was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy earlier this week due to a disciplinary breach.

And England legend Lineker reckons that the Gabon international may struggle to get his place in the side back in the coming days and weeks.

Posting on Twitter after Smith Rowe’s goal, Lineker wrote: “A second and decisive goal for Arsenal. I reckon Aubameyang might just have got Christmas off.”

Meanwhile, celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan was delighted by the performance of the Gunners – especially England international Saka and captain Lacazette.

Morgan wrote on Twitter after the final whistle: “Excellent 2-0 win over a good West Ham side. Lacazette and Saka superb.”

Former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman was also delighted with the result. He wrote on Twitter: “Strong team performance tonight! We keep moving up that table!”

The win moved Arsenal above West Ham United and into fourth place in the Premier League table, with the Gunners now a point ahead of their London rivals.

Next up for Arsenal is a trip to face Leeds United in the top flight on Saturday evening.

