Gary Lineker, Piers Morgan react to Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Southampton

Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Arsenal’s team effort after Alexandre Lacazette helped to fire the Gunners to a 3-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal headed into the game looking to return to winning ways after the disappointment of their 2-1 loss to Everton at Goodison Park last time out. The Gunners had lost their last two top-flight games on the bounce after a defeat by Manchester United before that loss on Merseyside.

The north Londoners started brightly against the Saints, and they took the lead in impressive fashion in the 21st minute when Lacazette fired home Bukayo Saka’s low cross with a first-time finish after an excellent sweeping move that started with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Martin Odegaard then made it 2-0 to the hosts in the 27th minute when he headed in Kieran Tierney’s cross for his third goal in as many games.

The Gunners went 3-0 up in the 62nd minute when Gabriel headed in from Gabriel Martinelli’s corner.

It was an impressive display from the Gunners but it will be the opening goal that catches the headlines, and England legend Lineker was quick to take to social media to praise the north London side following Lacazette’s strike.

Posting on Twitter after the first goal, Lineker wrote: “Superb team goal for Arsenal finished with aplomb by Lacazette.”

Meanwhile, celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan was also delighted by the manner in which the home side took the lead against the Saints at The Emirates, praising goalkeeper Ramsdale for his part in the goal.

Writing after the opener, former Daily Mirror editor Morgan posted on Twitter: “Sensational goal by Arsenal, from intense pressure in our own box to a stunning passing counter-attack and a brilliant finish by ⁦Alexandre Lacazette – all in a flash. And it all began with this guy keeping his cool again. What a ‘keeper, Aaron Ramsdale.”

It was Lacazette’s second Premier League goal of the season for the Gunners, with the Frenchman having only started six of Arsenal’s 16 Premier League games so far this term.

The victory left Arsenal in fifth place in the table and a point behind West Ham United, who travel to face Burnley on Sunday.

Next up for the Gunners is a crunch top-four showdown with West Ham United at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip