‘He looked a threat’: Mikel Arteta singles out one Arsenal star for strong display at Man United

Mikel Arteta singled out Gabriel Martinelli for praise after the Brazilian’s strong display in Arsenal’s 3-2 loss to Manchester United on Thursday night.

Martinelli made his third Premier League start of the season at Old Trafford and notched up an assist in what ended up being a thrilling game at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old pushed on from his impressive performance and goal against Newcastle United last weekend by producing a bright display against the Red Devils and setting up Martin Odegaard for Arsenal’s second goal.

Martinelli will be hoping to have done enough to convince Arteta that he is now ready for a regular run in the starting line-up as Arsenal look to bounce back from their recent defeats by Liverpool FC and Manchester United in the forthcoming festive period.

And Gunners boss Arteta was pleased with what he saw from Martinelli at Old Trafford despite the disappointment of his side suffering a defeat against the Red Devils.

Asked about Martinelli’s display after the game, Arteta said: “Yes, he looked a threat.

“He had a big chance in the first half, and he probably should have played on. He created assists, he worked extremely hard, and he had some really good moments – he looked a threat.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry admitted that he was surprised to see Mikel Arteta opt to bring off Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the second half of the clash at Old Trafford.

The Gabon international was brought off in the 79th minute after failing to find the net against the Red Devils, with the 32-year-old Gunners captain having been substituted at a similar time against Newcastle last weekend.

“Aubameyang is your captain. He is your goal-scorer,” Henry said on Amazon Prime Video after the game.

“You put him as your captain. 15 minutes to go, you’re losing 3-2 and you take him off. 3-2 away from home, you need a goal and you take your captain, your symbol, off the field. You know he can score you goals so something is not right there.”

Arsenal will take on Everton away from home in the Premier League on Monday night in their next game.

