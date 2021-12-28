Gabriel Magalhaes believes that Gabriel Martinelli has all the required traits to develop into a great player at Arsenal.

The Brazilian attacker has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the Gunners in recent weeks after having found himself as a regular fixture in Mikel Arteta’s side.

The 20-year-old forward has scored four goals and made two assists in 12 Premier League games for the Gunners this term and has netted three times in his last five outings for the north London side.

Arsenal defender Gabriel feels that Martinelli is only just starting to show his true potential and he is expecting to see big things from the forward in the coming weeks and months.

“I am very happy for him,” Gabriel said of Martinelli. “He has many great traits in a player, I’m sure it’s just beginning and he will make many Arsenal fans happy and he will make us happy as well.”

Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Wolves on Tuesday has been postponed due to coronavirus, with the Gunners next scheduled to be in action on new year’s day when they take on table-toppers Manchester City at The Emirates.

The Gunners made it four wins in a row in the Premier League on Boxing Day with a dominant 5-0 victory over struggling Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Midfielder Thomas Partey played 75 minutes of the Premier League clash and the Ghana international called on his team-mates to continue their good form as they look to maintain a challenge for a top-four finish this season.

“It is very enjoyable, I enjoy a lot playing with them,” Partey said after Sunday’s game at Norwich.

“They are good talents, a lot of people around that can play with them and they have a lot of quality in front of goal and they can score at any time, so it is a joyful moment playing with them.

“We feel very happy. This is a game we really enjoyed. We have had a couple of games now where the team is doing very well and performing and I think this is what we have to keep doing.

“I think we are working harder, we are doing what we have to do, everyone is playing their role very well and that is the mentality that the coach wants us to play with and enjoy one the field and that is what we are doing.”

