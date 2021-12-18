‘Outstanding’: Gary Neville, Piers Morgan react to Arsenal star’s display against Leeds United

Gary Neville singled out the “outstanding” Gabriel Martinelli as his man of the match after the Brazilian continued his fine form with two goals for Arsenal in their 4-1 victory over Leeds United on Saturday.

With the rest of the day’s Premier League games called off due to the coronavirus crisis, Arsenal headed into the clash looking to build on their 2-0 victory over West Ham United in midweek.

Martinelli produced a bright performance once again and he scored the opener in the 16th minute when he drilled home a loose ball in the box from close range.

The in-form 20-year-old then made it 2-0 to the visitors with a fine dinked finish after being found by Granit Xhaka’s through-ball. Bukayo Saka made it 3-0 before half-time when his deflected effort found the net for his third Premier League goal of the season.

Leeds improved after the break and they pulled a goal back in the 75th minute when Raphinha converted his penalty following Ben White’s clumsy challenge on Joe Gelhardt in the box.

However, substitute Emile Smith Rowe made the points secure with a powerful finish after a fine assist from Martin Odegaard at Elland Road.

Martinelli has now scored three goals in his last two games for the Gunners, and he has netted four goals and made two assists for Mikel Arteta’s men in the top flight this term.

And former Manchester United defender Neville was full of praise for the young Brazilian as he picked him as his man of the match.

Speaking during his commentary on Sky Sports, Neville said when asked to pick his man of the match: “It’s Martinelli. Two goals and [he’s been] outstanding all night.

“[He’s been] a problem for Leeds over this 90 minutes. For me, the best Arsenal player on the pitch.”

Neville added: “There was a glimmer of hope when they [Leeds United] got the goal back but it could have been a lot more than four.”

Meanwhile, celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan was also delighted by Martinelli’s input following his prolific first-half display.

Posting on Twitter after Martinelli’s opener, Morgan wrote: “BOOM! 0-1. Another terrific goal by Martinelli… such a promising young striker.”

Then, after Martinelli made it 2-0 to the visitors, Morgan added in a separate tweet: “Whoaaaaa… what a goal. Martinelli again with an even better finish. Brilliant.”

The win left Arsenal in fourth place in the Premier League table and four points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham United, who have played one game less than the Gunners.

