Graeme Souness rates Arsenal’s top-four hopes this season

Graeme Souness believes that Arsenal are capable of finishing in the Premier League’s top four this season but has warned that the Gunners must improve their away form first.

The north London side are currently fourth in the Premier League table and four points ahead of West Ham United, who have played a game less than the Gunners.

Arsenal are now also just six points behind third-placed Chelsea FC in the Premier League table after the Gunners won their last three games on the trot in the top flight.

Mikel Arteta’s men were impressive 4-1 winners against Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday night as they continued their good form and kept themselves in the Champions League qualification spots.

Manchester United are currently five points behind the Gunners with two games in hand, while north London rivals Tottenham are eight points behind them having played three games less than Arteta’s men.

With the stage set for a close contest for the Champions League qualification spots, former Liverpool FC star has delivered his verdict on Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in the top four.

“Right now they’re [Arsenal] the best of the rest,” Souness said on Sky Sports on Saturday. “The front three for me are considerably better than any of the other teams.

“But I’m sat between Man United, Arsenal, Spurs, maybe West Ham will think they’d be in that argument as well.

“Fourth is within their reach [for Arsenal] but we’re only halfway through the season. They have to improve on their away form, that’s not good enough.

“We’ve seen when they went to Liverpool a couple of weeks ago that the level that Liverpool play at and where [Arsenal] are right now is considerably different.

“Yeah they have a chance of being fourth but Spurs will be in that argument, Man United will be in that argument, and West Ham I think can cause problems to anyone they play.”

Gabriel Martinelli was named as the man of the match after he scored both of Arsenal’s goals in their 4-1 win at Leeds United on Saturday.

And the young Brazilian forward believes that the unity within the Arsenal squad can help to support their top-four challenge.

“We played the first half very well,” Martinelli said after the win. “The second half I think we dropped a bit, but it’s normal – they wanted to win the game as well, and they are a very good team. I think we did really well, it was a very important win.

“As I always say we have a (young) team, but a very strong team. We are together as a team, and we are together with the fans as well. They gave so much energy to us, and it was so important for the win as well.”

