Jack Wilshere predicts where Arsenal are going to finish this season

Jack Wilshere believes that Arsenal “definitely” have a chance of finishing in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The Gunners boosted their hopes of sealing qualification for next season’s Champions League with an impressive 2-0 victory over top-four rivals West Ham United at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

That win moved Arsenal into fourth place in the Premier League table and left them a point ahead of the Hammers heading into Christmas and the new year.

Arsenal do not have the distraction of European football this season and the Gunners have been showing gradual signs of progress under Mikel Arteta as they look to qualify for the Champions League next term.

Former Arsenal and West Ham United star Wilshere believes that the north London side have shown that they are on a “journey” under Arteta lately and he is tipping them to be one of the main contenders to finish in the top four this season.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro, Wilshere said: “I don’t think their target would have been top four at the start of the season.

“But the way the league has gone, the way the teams around them are playing and the way they’re starting to go… they’re on a journey and you’re starting to see a young team who are playing for a manager.

“The manager has got a clear footballing philosophy and they’re doing it, they’re producing it.

“Yes, there’s going to be bumps in the road because they’re young, they’re not going to be as consistent as you want them to be, but they’ve definitely got a chance of top four.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka called on the Gunners to improve their away form this season and step up their performances on the road.

Arsenal have the joint-best home record in the division with nine wins at The Emirates this season – but they have only taken seven points from eight games on the road this term so far.

“We are looking much much better at home but if you want to be in the top four you have to win and you have to also take the points away from home,” Xhaka said after the win over West Ham.

“Hopefully this can start against Saturday against Leeds. But yes, we have to improve away we have to be more clever, more solid.

“We can’t play every time the same game at home and away. We have to be more clever and start from the experienced players to the young guys.”

Arsenal will travel to Leeds United in the evening kick-off on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip