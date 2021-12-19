Joe Cole has heaped praise on Gabriel Martinelli following his “outstanding” recent form for Arsenal.

The Brazilian attacker has been earning lots of praise for his performances in recent weeks after he was given a regular run in the first team under Mikel Arteta.

Martinelli has been demonstrating his talent in front of goal lately and has scored four goals and made two assists in his last six outings for the north London side.

He produced a sparkling man-of-the-match display as he netted twice in Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old will now be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the first team at The Emirates as Arteta’s men aim to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Martinelli was also on target in the 2-0 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League last week and former Chelsea FC star Cole believes that the Brazilian has shown that he is worthy of a regular spot in the first team, likening him to Sergio Aguero and Alexis Sanchez.

Speaking in an interview with BT Sport before Arsenal’s trip to Leeds United on Saturday, Cole said: “I left the stadium and I was driving away I was thinking this is the first time in 10 years there’s something to work from with Arsenal, there’s a base.

“This lad is outstanding, Martinelli. I’ve always been a big fan of his. He reminds me of a young Aguero, who is busy, just like Alexis Sanchez.”

Arteta has been pleased by Martinelli’s contributions for the Gunners in recent weeks and he rated his performance against West Ham United as one of his best for the north London club so far.

“Certainly it was one of the best in every aspect of the game,” Arteta said after the victory over the Hammers. “He was cramping again and he needs to mature in that sense but his overall understanding of the game is getting much better. He’s able to put some gears into his play.

“Sometimes he’s still doing everything at 100 miles per hour but the energy and quality he shows at times is top.”

Next up for Arsenal is their home clash against Sunderland in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

