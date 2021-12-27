John Barnes tells Arsenal to make this ‘brilliant signing’ next year

John Barnes believes that Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal next year.

The north London side are bound to be linked with a number of potential new signings in the coming days and weeks as the clock ticks down to the January transfer window.

Everton star Calvert-Lewin has been touted as a possible target for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta considers adding to his attacking options at The Emirates in the new year.

The future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains a talking point at The Emirates after he was stripped of the captaincy following a disciplinary breach, while Alexandre Lacazette is out of contract in the summer.

Former Liverpool FC and England winger Barnes reckons that Calvert-Lewin would be a great signing for the Gunners should they move for the Everton star in the new year.

Speaking in an interview with Bonuscodebets, as quoted by Metro, Barnes said: “Arsenal have been linked with Dominic Calvert-Lewin which would be a good signing for them.

“He’s young, English, shows good commitment and effort, but he is currently an Everton player and right now, he won’t want to leave there.

“The Everton fans love him, he’s doing well there, and he needs to show that level of consistency for club and country before he can think about moving to one of the bigger clubs.

“Realistically he hasn’t done a lot for Everton to even talk about him warranting a move. However, if he was to go to Arsenal, it would be a brilliant signing for both parties, especially Arsenal.”

Calvert-Lewin’s season has been disrupted by injury so far, with the 24-year-old having scored three goals in three Premier League games before suffering toe and thigh injuries.

Whether Arsenal will dip into the January transfer market remains to be seen. Speaking earlier in the month, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano suggested that Arsenal’s priority will be strengthening their midfield – although they could look to bring in a new striker in January if the right opportunity presents itself.

“The focus for Arsenal in January is the opportunities in the midfield,” Romano told the Here We Go podcast earlier in the month.

“We’ve said about the striker situation. They already started to look for a new striker for 2022.

“There is a possibility [of a signing] in January if they find the right opportunity but the January transfer market is difficult. For summer 2022, Arsenal’s plan is to find a new striker.”

