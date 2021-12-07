Gary Neville makes prediction about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal

Gary Neville has claimed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be on his way out of Arsenal in the January transfer window.

The Gabon international has struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks and he was only used as a substitute for the final five minutes of Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Everton on Monday night.

Aubameyang has not scored in six appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, with his most recent strike coming in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa back in October.

The 32-year-old has been uncharacteristically poor in front of goal in recent games and he was left out of the starting line-up at Goodison Park as Mikel Arteta opted to play Alexandre Lacazette on his own up front.

Now, former Manchester United star Neville has claimed that Arteta could look to offload Aubameyang in January if the right offer comes along.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Monday night, Neville said: “I think there will be a problem with Aubameyang off the back of this game.

“I don’t think he’ll like the idea of [Eddie] Nketiah coming on. I don’t think he’ll like the idea of being a sub full-stop.”

Neville continued: “There’s always that little bit of a bug there between Arteta and Aubameyang. I know he’s the captain, but he leaves him out and it just feels like it’s something a little bit awkward and it’s going to cause a problem.

“I suspect if Arteta could probably get money for him and get someone else they probably would. And I bet if Aubameyang could move on he probably would as well. It maybe could just turn a little bit sour.”

Aubameyang has scored four Premier League goals and made one assist in 14 games in the top flight this season.

Meanwhile, celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan could not hide his frustration at seeing the Gunners lose to Rafael Benitez’s Everton side on Monday night.

The Gunners ended up losing to the Toffees despite taking the lead through Martin Odegaard’s opener and enjoying 64 per cent of the possession on Merseyside.

Posting on Twitter during the latter stages of the game, former Daily Mirror editor Morgan wrote: “This is why I don’t think Arteta is good enough to be Arsenal manager. We’ve been completely outplayed by a side that hasn’t won for 8 matches. Dreadful.”

Arsenal will attempt to get back to winning ways when they take on Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

