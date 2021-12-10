John Barnes says Arsenal need to offload these two players

Arsenal need to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette next year, according to England legend John Barnes.

The Gunners had been enjoying a positive run of form in the Premier League before a 4-0 loss to Liverpool FC derailed their top-four bid and left them with just three points from their last four outings in the top flight.

That slump in form has caused Mikel Arteta’s men to slump down into seventh place in the Premier League table, with the north London side currently four points adrift of the top four heading into the hectic festive schedule.

Lacazette, 30, and Aubameyang, 32, have struggled to find consistent form in front of goal so far this season. The Frenchman has netted just one Premier League goal this term and his most recent strike came back in mid-October. Aubameyang, meanwhile, has not netted since the 3-1 win over Aston Villa nearly two months ago.

Lacazette is out of contract in the summer and with Aubameyang struggling to find top form for Arteta’s side, former Liverpool FC and England winger Barnes reckons it may be best for the Gunners to move the duo on.

“Arsenal should look to replace both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,” Barnes told BonusCodeBets.co.uk.

“A move for Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal has been rumoured for a while, so it’s likely he’ll be moving on. Aubameyang is also on a huge contract and whether he’ll receive that money elsewhere, nobody knows.

“Things aren’t exactly smooth sailing for Aubameyang at Arsenal. He didn’t start against Everton, and even Eddie Nketiah came on ahead of him.

“Aubameyang is an issue. When you have a young team, you want your senior players to be leaders and Aubameyang, as captain, isn’t displaying those qualities.”

Arsenal will attempt to bounce back from their 2-1 loss to Everton when they host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking before Monday’s loss to Everton, Arteta admitted he was worried by Aubameyang’s stuttering form in front of goal.

“You are always [concerned] when your main striker isn’t scoring goals but he is trying his hardest,” said Arteta. “He is aware of how much we need him as a team to score goals and at the moment, they are not coming but the rest of the things we are asking him to do, he is trying his best.”

Meanwhile, the Gunners will take on Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup in January away from home.

