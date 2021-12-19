Gary Lineker responds to Gabriel Martinelli’s display for Arsenal v Leeds United

Gary Lineker took to social media to thank Gabriel Martinelli for opening the scoring for Arsenal in their 4-1 win over Leeds United after the rest of the day’s Premier League games were postponed due to Covid-19.

The 20-year-old has been in excellent form for the Gunners in recent games and he netted the opener in the 16th minute with a strong finish from close range after he pounced on a loose ball in the box.

Martinelli then made it 2-0 to the visitors when he fired home a dinked finish following Granit Xhaka’s through-ball in the 28th minute.

Bukayo Saka then made it three to Mikel Arteta’s men with a deflected close-range effort two minutes before the break.

Leeds pulled a goal back in the 75th minute when Raphinha converted his penalty after Ben White’s foul on Joe Gelhardt in the box.

However, substitute Emile Smith Rowe came off the bench to fire home a fourth for the Gunners in the 84th minute to secure Arsenal their third win in a row in the English top flight.

With all of the other day’s games postponed due to Covid-19, England legend and Match of the Day host Lineker was understandably pleased to see Martinelli open the scoring and provide a talking point ahead of the programme.

Posting on Twitter after the opener, Lineker wrote: “We’ve got a goal. Match of the Day has a goal. Thank you Gabriel Martinelli.”

After the second goal, Lineker added: “We’ve doubled our goals tally on the telly thanks to Martinelli.”

And, when jokingly asked by Piers Morgan to “clear” the Match of the Day schedule for Arsenal’s game, Lineker replied: “We’ve got bugger all else, so that would be the case regardless of this excellent Arsenal display.”

Martinelli has been in great form for the Gunners in recent games – and he has now netted three goals in his last two outings for the north London side, who are fourth and now four points clear of fifth-placed West United.

“It was a very good result,” Martinelli told Sky Sports after the game. “It’s so important for the team. All the team played well and we’re so happy with the work and the result.

“That’s what Mikel [Arteta] asks from us. Every time we go into the final third we need to be dangerous.

“As I always say, we have a young team but a very strong team with good players. Emile [Smith Rowe] came from the bench and scored another goal. I’m so happy for the team.”

Next up for Arsenal is their League Cup quarter-final clash with Sunderland at The Emirates on Tuesday night. They will then travel to Norwich City in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

