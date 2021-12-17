Alan Shearer sends message to Mikel Arteta about ‘really exciting’ Arsenal player

Alan Shearer wants to see Mikel Arteta hand the “really exciting” Gabriel Martinelli an extended run in the Arsenal team following his excellent performance in the 2-0 win over West Ham United on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old scored his second Premier League goal of the season with a smart finish into the bottom corner early in the second half against the Hammers to put the Gunners 1-0 up at The Emirates.

Martinelli has been enjoying a regular run in the first team under Arteta in recent weeks and he also scored a superb goal against Shearer’s former side Newcastle United last month after coming on as a second-half substitute.

The Brazilian will now be hoping to push on under Arteta and maintain a spot in the first team as the Gunners look to build on their top-four bid over the busy festive period in the top flight.

Shearer was highly impressed by Martinelli’s goal against the Hammers and he also praised the Arsenal side for delivering for their manager after Arteta opted to leave Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the squad and strip him of the captaincy due to a disciplinary breach.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Shearer said of Martinelli: “I’d like him to have more of a run over a sustained period and show what he can do over a sustained period of time but that is really exciting play and that’s exactly what Arteta needed tonight.

“The players needed to go out and do the manager a favour, he put his neck on the line in making that big decision and leaving the captain out and taking the captaincy off him publicly. They didn’t disappoint and didn’t let him down.”

Meanwhile, summer signing Takehiro Tomiyasu was also full of praise for Martinelli – who has scored two goals and made two assists in his last five appearances – following his solid showing against the Hammers at The Emirates.

Speaking after the game, the impressive Japan international said of the Brazilian: “I think he is a great player. I made an assist for him against Newcastle, I thought it would be too long but he was fast and he had the technique to score. I think he is a great player.”

The 23-year-old right-back added: “It was an important game for us to get fourth place, so we showed our passion and we took three points, and fourth place, so I am happy with the result.”

Arsenal will take on Leeds United, Norwich City and Wolves in their next three Premier League games.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip