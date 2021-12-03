‘We have talks’: Mikel Arteta provides update on Arsenal’s January transfer plans

Mikel Arteta has refused to rule out the possibility of Arsenal making some signings in the January transfer window.

The Gunners were one of the most active teams in the summer transfer window as Arteta spent big on strengthening his squad before the start of the new campaign.

Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, Nuno Tavares and Takehiro Tomiyasu were among the new players to arrive at The Emirates over the summer, and the Gunners’ new signings have settled in well to life at the club.

Attentions will now gradually begin to turn towards the January transfer window and the players Arteta could look to bring in to further bolster his squad midway through the campaign.

The Gunners could also be looking to move some players on in the new year, with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac out of contract next summer as things stand.

Arteta was quizzed about the club’s plans for the January window in the lead-up to Arsenal’s trip to Old Trafford on Thursday night, and the Spanish head coach hinted that the club will be active next month.

Asked whether fans can expect the club to do any business in January, Arteta replied: “We are in discussion.

“We have talks every week about it, how we can improve the team, and what things can happen in the January transfer window that can affect our squad.

“As you know, we have certain players with a little bit of uncertainty in the summer so we have to plan what’s going to happen now and what’s going to happen in the summer.

“A lot has to be done, we know and we don’t expect big things to be happening, but we need to be very alert in the market to see if we can improve the team.

“We have to be prepared because things can happen and injuries can arise in this period of the season and you have to be prepared and planned.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has singled out midfielder Thomas Partey for his recent solid displays for the Gunners.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for the Gunners in the heart of their midfield this term and Wright feels that the Ivorian is establishing himself as the club’s “main guy”.

Speaking before Arsenal’s trip to Old Trafford, Wright said: “I think people have recognised, especially against Newcastle the other day… Partey did 13 passes towards Martin Odegaard and people are starting to realise that he’s our main guy.”

