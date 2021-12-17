‘It was one of the best’: Mikel Arteta rates Arsenal star’s performance against West Ham

Mikel Arteta felt that Gabriel Martinelli produced one of his best performances under the Spanish head coach during Arsenal’s 2-0 win over West Ham United on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old has been in good form for the north London club in recent games and has scored two goals and made two assists in his last five outings for the Gunners.

Martinelli fired Arsenal into the lead against the Hammers with a cool finish in the 48th minute after being put through on goal by Alexandre Lacazette, with Emile Smith Rowe firing home a second late on to secure the points for Arteta’s men.

The young Brazilian attacker has been producing some eye-catching performances in recent weeks and he will be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the team over the busy festive period in the top flight.

After Wednesday’s game, Arteta was asked whether Martinelli’s performance against the east London side was his best under the Spaniard, and the Gunners boss replied: “Well certainly it was one of the best in every aspect of the game.

“He was cramping again and he needs to mature in that sense but his overall understanding of the game is getting much better. He’s able to put some gears into his play.

“Sometimes he’s still doing everything at 100 miles per hour but the energy and quality he shows at times is top.”

The victory boosted Arsenal’s top-four bid as Arteta looks to steer the Gunners back into the Champions League places this season.

Arteta is pleased by the “positive signs” being displayed by his team in the top-four race, and he also credited the Gunners’ fans for helping to galvanise his troops.

“Obviously they are really positive signs – not only that but also how the team is playing,” Arteta said when asked about Arsenal’s top-four hopes.

“We’ve made some progress but there’s still a lot to do and we have to be aware of that. We’ve had some bumps in the road but I think we have learnt a lot from them, first of all because we have stuck together, from the top of the club to every member of the team and the staff.

“The biggest compliment I can give, and the players are feeling exactly the same way, is the way that we have our crowd behind us. To see that chemistry between team and crowd is unique – and I’m so proud of that.”

Next up for Arsenal is a trip to Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

